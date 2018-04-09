Shelley Elaine Ramon (March 30, 1950 – April 5, 2018)

TAYLORSVILLE — Shelley Elaine Ramon, 68, passed away on Thursday, April 5, 2018, in Taylorsville, Utah following a lengthy illness. Mrs. Ramon was a lifelong resident of Green River, Wyoming,

She was born on March 30, 1950, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the daughter of Alton Thrasher and Melba Dunn.

Mrs. Ramon attended school in Green River, Wyoming and was a graduate of the Green River High School with the class of 1968. She attended the University of Wyoming and earned her Bachelor’s Degree in elementary education.

She married Keith Ramon on September 30, 1969, in Green River, Wyoming.

Mrs. Ramon was employed by the Sweetwater County Library and was a children’s librarian for 18 years. She retired in 2000.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints.

Her interests included spending time with her family especially her grandchildren, horses and her dog.

Survivors include her husband Keith Ramon of Green River, Wyoming, one son Jared Ramon of Green River, Wyoming, Heather Eames of Pocatello, Idaho, five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

She is preceded in death by her parents and one daughter Erin Ramon.

Graveside services and interment will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, April 12, 2018 at the Riverview Cemetery.

