Sheriff Issues Advisory About Travel In Remote Areas

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell is once again reminding travelers to exercise caution and sound judgment in deciding whether or not to risk driving on remote county roads while the current conditions of heavy snowmelt, high water, and flooding prevail.

“We are having repeated instances of people getting badly stuck in hard-to-reach areas,” he said Wednesday, “which puts everyone involved at risk.”

Lowell said the latest mishap involved two men on County Road 34, the Ramsey Ranch Road, south of Green River, who were picked up by a patrol deputy Tuesday night when they could not extricate their stuck vehicle and had to walk out.

A number of county roads have been declared impassable and closed due to washouts; the Salt Wells Road, east of Rock Springs, the 18-Mile Road, the Lower Farson Cutoff Road, and the Chilton Road from a point about one-half mile north of Long Canyon.

“These conditions will not improve anytime soon,” said Lowell. “If you have any doubts about driving on back roads while it’s like this, then don’t.”

