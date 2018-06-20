Sheriff Issues Alert on Rocky Mountain Power Disconnect Scam

SWEETWATER COUNTY– Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell issued an alert on Wednesday warning residents about on ongoing telephone scam.

Lowell said the swindlers are placing telephone calls to residents and businesses in the county, falsely identifying themselves as representatives of Rocky Mountain Power.

The callers insist that customers are behind on payments and threaten a service disconnect if payment is not made immediately. A telephone number is provided the customer, who is instructed to call it to facilitate payment.

When they call the number provided, customers are connected to a message designed to sound very much like Rocky Mountain Power’s genuine message, a strategy to make the con appear legitimate.



Rocky Mountain Power’s Recommendations

County detectives have been in contact with Rocky Mountain Power, and Lowell passed along Rocky Mountain’s recommendations for those receiving such calls:

“If the caller says he is with the ‘Rocky Mountain Power Disconnection Department,’ the fact is no such department exists.

“If the caller asks for your credit card number or advises you to purchase a pre-paid card from a store and to call back with the code. Rocky Mountain Power will not ask for this information. We can facilitate credit card payments through our vendor upon request, but our employees don’t handle these payments directly.

“If the caller claims your electric service will be disconnected if you don’t make a payment immediately, particularly if you haven’t received any prior notice about late payments or a potential disconnection. We don’t threaten our customers. Instead, we work with customers who are behind on their payments to help them get back on track. Generally, notices about past due bills are sent to customers in the mail or delivered to their home, or they receive an automated phone message.

“If you receive one of these scam calls, ask the caller to state your account number and compare it with the number listed on your bill. Rocky Mountain Power customer service employees will always have your account number.

“Remember, if you still have concerns about the legitimacy of a call, you can always hang up on the suspected scammer and call Rocky Mountain Power at our published customer service number, 1-888-221-7070. It’s a toll-free call and we have customer service employees available around the clock.”