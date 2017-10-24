Sheriff Lowell Encourages Families To Plan For Safe Trick Or Treating – Check For Addresses Of Registered Sex Offenders

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Halloween will be here soon, and Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell encourages families to use a special web-based program called OffenderWatch to help trick-or-treaters avoid the homes of registered sex offenders.

Lowell said there are about 100 registered sex offenders in Sweetwater County; most (but by no means all) live in Rock Springs and Green River. “To check on who the sex offenders are and where they are living throughout the county,” he explained, “go to the DCI website. There you can use OffenderWatch link to get the information you need. The mapping and address features found on the website pinpoint exactly where offenders live.”

Also available at the website are a range of other resources, such as the ability to sign up for free automatic email notifications informing you if an offender moves within a specified radius of any address you register.

Authorities point out that “If you aren’t planning on trick-or-treating in your neighborhood, but will be in a family or friend’s neighborhood, register their address beforehand so you know which houses to avoid. You can register any and all of the addresses where your children spend a lot of time; for example friends’, grandparents’, or babysitters’ addresses.”

The alerts are in real-time and sent out via email as soon as a new offender has registered with the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office.

Lowell explained that “The benefit of registering for this free confidential email alert service is that it allows the system to monitor your important addresses for you, thereby keeping you up to date of newly registered offenders and making it unnecessary for you to have to check your important addresses daily or even weekly.”

At the DCI website at citizens should click on the link “Click Here to Search for Offenders in Your Area ” and follow the instructions to check their neighborhood and sign up to receive free email alerts.

Sheriff Lowell encourages everyone to have a fun and safe Halloween. For further information, please call the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office at (307) 922-5296.