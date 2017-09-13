Sheriff: Marijuana Grow Busted At Wyomatoes Business

BIG PINEY — On August 25th, 2017, the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the Big Piney, Wyoming area.

On August 25th, 2017, the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Division of Criminal Investigations (DCI), conducted a search warrant at 1298 Middle Piney Road in Big Piney, also known to be the location of the business, “Wyomatoes”. The investigation surrounded information received about a possible Marijuana grow operation at that location.

Upon execution of the search warrant, law enforcement located approximately fifty (50) pounds of processed Marijuana, approximately three hundred (300) processed Marijuana plants and sixty-three thousand one hundred and seventeen dollars ($63,117) in US Currency.

Three individuals have been arrested on felony drug charges as of September 12th, 2017 to include Cristian Omar Mendez-Garcia, Sergio Eleazar Huerta-Garcia and Stewart M. Doty, all residents of Big Piney.