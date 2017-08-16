Sheriff Speaks At Lunch And Learn Event; Answers Questions About Budget Slashes

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell spoke at the August Green River Chamber of Commerce Lunch and Learn event at the Hampton Inn in Green River on Wednesday.

Lowell was introduced by Irene Parsons, the Chamber’s new CEO. He described Sheriff’s Office operations in patrol, detectives, detention, and civil process and answered questions from the audience about recent budget cuts to the agency and their effect on S.O. services.

“We were cut $1.5 million and lost 11 positions,” he explained. “We’re working hard to make do, but now we’re obliged to concentrate on those services that are mandated by state law.”

Lowell went on the say that the County Commission sets the budget, within which the county’s agencies, offices, and departments must find ways to function.

He said one of the casualties of the funding downturn has been the Sheriff’s Office animal control program. “We are now down to one animal control officer for the entire county – over 10,000 square miles.”

Lowell announced last week that county officers can no longer pick up dogs or cats that are simply “at large” out in the county. “If an animal is dangerous or represents a threat, we will impound it as a public safety issue, but we can longer pick up simple strays because the money is just not there.”

In 2016, the Sheriff’s Office handled just under 700 animal calls and, so far in 2017, has dealt with nearly 500.

Deputies and the county’s lone ACO will still respond to animal-at-large reports and will work to find the animal’s owner.

“There are other serious service cutbacks coming,” Lowell said. “a budget reduction of this size means curtailing the services we can offer severely.”