Sheriff Warns Of Ongoing IRS Scams; Varied Tactics

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell issued an upgraded warning Monday about a scam circulating in Sweetwater County.

“This is a variation of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Scam,” Lowell explained. In the more commonly-applied version, potential victims receive telephone calls from people claiming to be agents of the Internal Revenue Service, demanding payment of (allegedly) delinquent income taxes.

The pattern is for the caller to insist on prompt payment through a credit or debit card or a wire transfer. If the person called refuses or begins asking questions, the caller often threatens a visit from law enforcement, arrest, arrest of a spouse, or a driver’s license revocation.

The callers use fake names and sometimes even provide a bogus IRS badge number. They may even know the last four digits of their intended victim’s Social Security number, all in an effort to make the swindle sound more convincing.

“The difference here is that recorded phone messages are being used in an effort to victimize people who screen their calls,” Lowell said. “You receive a bogus recorded message about false delinquent taxes, with instructions to call back. If you do call back, it’s a signal to the swindlers that they now have a prospective victim on the hook, because the person was concerned enough to return the call.”

Genuine communications from the IRS begin with a letter, not a phone call. Other tip-offs that such calls are a scam include the following:

· Knowledge of the intended victim’s Social Security number or its last four digits.

· Recitation of the bogus IRS agent’s badge number.

· During the call, the sound of other, similar conversations can be heard in the background.

· The caller becomes rude and hostile and hangs up.

· Follow-up calls from a different person claiming to be an IRS agent.

Authorities make the following recommendations to those who receive such calls: If you actually owe on your federal income taxes or think you might owe, contact the IRS directly at 1-800-829-1040 to speak with a genuine official about your tax issues.

If you know you don’t owe any income taxes, call 1-800-366-4484 to report the caller to the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration.