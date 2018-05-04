Sheriff’s Office Civilian Firearms Training Schedule for 2018 Announced

ROCK SPRINGS — The schedule for this year’s Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office civilian firearms training course was released on Friday.

The course schedule is as follows:

Saturday, June 23

Saturday, July 7

Saturday, August 18

Sheriff Mike Lowell said that beginning in June, each course begins with an 8:00 AM classroom session at the Sheriff’s Office training room at the new Sweetwater County Justice Complex, located at 50140 Highway 191 South, Rock Springs, Wyoming. (To get to the Justice Complex, go to mile marker 99 on Interstate 80, turn onto U.S. Highway 191, and proceed 1.4 miles south.)

The classroom block is followed by an afternoon of range and shooting exercises.

Topics covered include grip, stance, sight picture, trigger control, holster considerations, home firearms storage, and, above all, safety.

There is a $30 charge for the course, which satisfies the state’s training requirements for a concealed carry permit.

Participants are required to supply a handgun, 100 rounds of ammunition, eye and ear protection, and comfortable clothing appropriate for weather conditions.

Water, snacks, a hat, sun block, and a sturdy belt and holster are strongly recommended.

Those who wish to sign up can contact the Sheriff’s Office at (307) 352-4901.