Sheriff’s Office, County Emergency Management On The Alert For Future Flooding

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The level of the Blacks Fork River in the Granger area of western Sweetwater County has stabilized for the time being, but county officials are working to be ready for future potential flooding issues.

Sheriff Mike Lowell said Friday that Sweetwater County Emergency Management has stockpiled a total of 42,000 sandbags; 10,000 secured by SCEM and 32,000 more provided by the Wyoming Office of Homeland Security.

Lowell said the bags are stored at the City of Green River Public Works building. As has been the case in the past, inmate workers from the Sheriff’s Office Inmate Community Service Program will be among those available to fill sandbags if the need arises.

About a mile upstream from the confluence of the Hams Fork and the Blacks Fork, a backhoe was used Thursday at the Broadbent Ranch to break up a large ice jam that was causing flooding. Breaking up the jam relieved the pressure on the Hams Fork and the water level receded.

Lowell said Sweetwater County Emergency Management is continuing to monitor water levels, particularly along the watercourses most at risk for flooding.