Sheriff’s Office Detectives Receive Special Awards

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Three county detectives assigned to the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office SNAAG team received special commendations and plaques today from the Division of Criminal Investigation.

Sheriff Mike Lowell, pictured here with the detectives’ awards, said the three were recognized for their work in a recent year-long drug investigation that has so far netted 28 felony-grade arrests, most to do with methamphetamine distribution.

“The work they put in on this case was exemplary,” said the DCI official who made the presentations Wednesday morning. “Their work – and even more importantly the quality of that work – made these cases possible.”

The three were not identified due to security concerns. Lowell founded the SNAAG team (the acronym stands for Sheriff’s Narcotics and Arrest Group) to combat drug trafficking and track down fugitives.