Sheriff’s Office Hosts Collaborative All-Hazards Workshop

SWEETWATER COUNTY — City, county, and state officials attended a special All-Hazards Preparedness workshop on Friday sponsored by the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office and County Emergency Management.

Funded by a FEMA grant, the course was taught by Steven Keim and Terry Mastandrea of the Texas A&M Engineering Service of College Station, Texas.

Sheriff Mike Lowell said attendees included officials from Sweetwater County and Uinta County hospitals, the Wyoming State Hospital, the Rock Springs City Council, local ambulance services, and the City of Green River.

Friday’s workshop provided a forum to share strategies and coordinate plans for emergency preparedness and response.