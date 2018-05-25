Sheriff’s Office Investigates Dog’s Unexplained Death

Sweetwater County—The death of a dog belonging to a man fishing Flaming Gorge was investigated by the Sheriff’s Office animal control officer on Thursday

Sheriff Mike Lowell said the man, accompanied by his dog, was fishing along the west bank of the Gorge in the Haystack Buttes area about 28 miles south of Green River when the animal began behaving sickly for no apparent reason.

ACO Chris Thomas was notified and subsequently took the dog to a veterinarian, who judged it to be beyond aid and recommended that it be put down. The veterinarian said it was possible, though not certain, it had been poisoned.

While poison cannot be positively identified as the cause of the dog’s death, it is true that trappers engaged in predator control sometimes use poisons, and when domestic dogs encounter one of the traps, the results can be tragic.

Officials recommend that people who take their dogs along on outings remain alert and consider restraining them.

