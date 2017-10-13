Sheriff’s Office Makes Major Drug Seizure

SWEETWATER COUNTY — A traffic stop resulted in a major drug seizure on Interstate 80 Thursday morning, Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell said today.

At about 10:30 AM, Deputy Sheriff David Henderson stopped a speeding vehicle near milepost 114.

A quantity of a controlled substance was observed in plain view, and a subsequent search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery and seizure of about two pounds of methamphetamine.

The Sheriff’s Office did not identify the driver or provide additional details on Friday. Lowell said his agency would release further information as soon as circumstances of the investigation permit.