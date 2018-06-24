Sheriff’s Office Reports Fatal Boating Mishap at Flaming Gorge

FLAMING GORGE — Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell issued a bulletin at around 1:00 PM Sunday regarding a fatal boating mishap on Flaming Gorge.

The accident involved three men in a small boat south of the Buckboard Marina.

Sheriff’s deputies and Wyoming Game & Fish personnel rescued two of the men and recovered the body of a Utah man, who is believed to have drowned.

His identity is being withheld pending notification of family.

Adverse weather is believed to have been a factor. Lowell said his office will release additional information on Monday.