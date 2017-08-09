Sheriff’s Office Seeking Help in Identifying Suspect

ROCK SPRINGS — The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public in identifying a felony theft suspect.

Sheriff Mike Lowell said county detectives are investigating an auto burglary that took place on Tuesday, August 8.

Among the stolen items was the victim’s credit card, which was used at Smith’s in Rock Springs at around 5:00 PM that day.

Pictured here is a video surveillance photograph of the suspect, a balding white male wearing glasses, a gray hoodie, and pajama pants, and the vehicle he used, a white mid-sized four-door sedan.

Those with information are asked to call Detective Matt Bartolotta in Rock Springs at 307-922-5329. Calls will be handled with discretion.

Note: Three photographs are attached; two of the suspect from store video surveillance footage, the third of the suspect’s vehicle

