Sheriff’s Office Seeking Help In Theft Investigation

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help in identifying two suspects in a wallet-and-credit-card theft.

Sheriff Mike Lowell said the incident took place at Little America, west of Green River on Interstate 80, in late September. A wallet and the credit cards it contained were left behind on a table, then stolen.

The suspects, a white couple, are shown here. They were driving an older-model red and grey double-cab Ford pickup with Idaho license plates towing a white dual-axle horse trailer, also shown here.

“The couple may have been in the process of moving, rather than using the trailer for horse transport,” Lowell said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office at (307) 922-5321 or other local law enforcement agency. Calls will be treated with discretion.