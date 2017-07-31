Sheriff’s Office Seeking Information On Missing Senior

ROCK SPRINGS — The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Alzheimer’s victim.

Sheriff Mike Lowell said 82-year-old Robert Winters and his wife were on their way home to Port Angeles, Washington when they stopped in Wamsutter, west of Rawlins, on Interstate 80 at about noon on Sunday. Winters, who suffers from Alzheimer’s, short-term memory loss, and heart problems, drove off alone and has not been heard from since.

Winters is driving a grey 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche bearing Washington truck license plate C64039J. He is a white male, 6’0″ in height, weight about 175 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes. When last seen he was wearing a blue t-shirt and blue jeans.

Both Winters and his vehicle have been entered into the NCIC (National Crime Information Center) data base.

“We’re asking that people watch for Mr. Winters and his vehicle,” Lowell said. “If you have any information, call (307) 875-1400 or local law enforcement.”