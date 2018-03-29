Sheriff’s Office Seeking Information On Social Media Reports Of Dog Fighting

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on Internet reports of dog fighting in the Rock Springs and Green River areas.

Posts on social media tell of dogfights being staged in Rock Springs, west of Rock Springs in the Purple Sage area, and in the general vicinity of the Blue Rim Road west of Green River. Also described are sites where the carcasses of dead fighting dogs have allegedly been dumped.

Dog fighting is a felony in every state, including Wyoming, where it carries a maximum possible penalty of two years in prison, a $5,000 fine, or both.

No dog fighting sites or carcass dump sites as described have been found, nor have the animal control programs of the Sheriff’s Office, Green River Police Department, or Rock Springs Police Departments received any reports or calls concerning dog fighting.

“However,” said Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell, “in the event that there is any dog fighting or related illegal activity going on in the county, we want to investigate, put a stop to it, and lock up those responsible.” He asked that anyone with information on dog fighting, dog fighting events, or fighting dog training in Sweetwater County contact the Sheriff’s Office through the Sweetwater Combined Communications Center in Green River at(307) 875-1400.