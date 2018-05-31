Sheriff’s Office Seeking Information on Stolen Expended Ammunition Cases

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the recent theft of a large quantity of expended rifle and pistol cartridge cases.

About 300 pounds of empty cartridge cases, mostly .40 Smith & Wesson and .45 ACP pistol cases and 5.56 rifle cases, were stolen from the county range facility.

Also missing are several brass pistol cleaning rods.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The Sheriff’s Office collects and recycles all ammunition cases expended in training and qualification exercises.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Matt Wharton at the Sheriff’s Office at (307) 922-5345; calls will be handled with discretion.