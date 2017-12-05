Sheriff’s Office Tallies Over $3 Million Worth Of Drug Seizures In Five Weeks

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office has, since the end of October, made six felony drug arrests and seized in excess of 650 pounds of high-grade marijuana with a street value of over $3.3 million. Also seized during that time frame were 604 individual THC Vape cartridges, 150 individual small glass containers of marijuana wax (Dab), and quantities of methamphetamine and heroin.

Arrested after four Interstate 80 traffic stops between October 29 and December 2 and facing a range of felony drug charges are the following:

• Kyle Bolton, 26, Fort Wayne, Indiana

• Mack Magee, Jr., 61, Fort Wayne, Indiana

• Antres Holliness-Ransom, 20, Fort Wayne, Indiana

• Daniel M. Hurtado, 36, Riverside, California

• Oanh Trong Luong, 56, Sugar Hill, Georgia.

• Jorge Carlos Villafuerte Paniagua, 29, San Diego, California

Sheriff Mike Lowell credits his agency’s special K9 teams with the arrests and seizures. “As much as I would like to recognize our canine deputies and their handlers by name,” he said on Tuesday, “we’ve been compelled to adopt a policy of not publicly naming individual deputies and their dogs in drug seizure cases due to threats made against officers and their canine partners elsewhere in the country.”

Officials warn that use of marijuana “concentrates” such as vape cartridges and marijuana wax are on the rise. Lowell says that parents can learn more about their use through links to the United States Drug Enforcement Administration website or here.

“Interstate 80 is a major – if not the major – east-west corridor across the United States,” Lowell said. “It extends from downtown San Francisco to very near New York City and is very heavily traveled. A typical traffic count for I-80 in Wyoming registers about 13,000 vehicles per day. It’s no surprise that drug traffickers use it extensively, and we will continue to be on the lookout for them.”