Sheriff’s Office Warns Of Two Phone Scams In Circulation

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office issued an advisory Tuesday warning about two scams currently circulating.

Sheriff Mike Lowell said Sweetwater County residents are receiving telephone calls from swindlers soliciting donations who claim to be working on behalf of “local law enforcement donations.” The calls are from Arkansas area code.

“These calls are bogus; no one from the Sheriff’s Office is making calls to solicit funds, and never will,” said Lowell. “What these callers are after is your credit card information.”

The second swindle involves callers using an 800 number claiming to be from the phone service provider Verizon, who tell their intended victim that “their phone is in jeopardy” and waste no time in requesting personal and financial information in order to solve the non-existent “problem.”

Officials emphasize that you should NEVER provide such a caller with any personal or financial information.

For more information on this and many other fraud schemes, law enforcement officials recommend the FBI website.