Sherry Bushman Announces Candidacy for City Council, Ward 1

GREEN RIVER — Sherry Bushman announced today that she will be a candidate for Green River Ward 1 in the upcoming August 21, 2018 primary.

“I care deeply and passionately about my community,” she said. “I do consider serving on the council not as politics, but as a public service.”

Bushman earned her Master’s Degree in Business Administration from the University of Phoenix. She also has a certificate in Business Computer Programming and is a certified Six Sigma Black Belt. Her education has assisted in bridging the gap from “as is” processes towards automation, in order to maximize efficiencies.

“In my career, I have been part of corporate management and I have learned that relationships are a key component to ensure a long-term partnerships to reach a successful common goal.”