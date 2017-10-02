Shopping for Wyoming-Made Goods Just Got Easier

CHEYENNE — Are you an artisan, crafter, or manufacturer producing goods right here in Wyoming? You’ll want to check out the Wyoming Business Council’s new Made in Wyoming website.

Are you shopping for Wyoming-made goods? You’ll want to check it out too.

The website is designed to make it easier for users to renew their memberships, purchase promotional materials for their products, and introduce their wares to a wider online audience.

“This is going to make the registration and renewal process faster and more convenient for our members, and we ​are excited to show off the new site,” said Terri Barr, the Business Council’s business development coordinator. “We will also feature retailers on the site to say thank you for supporting Made in Wyoming members.”

Barr plans to add new features to the website in the coming months. The site will include forums for members selling similar products to network and a listing of retail establishments where Made in Wyoming products can be purchased.

The Made in Wyoming program boasts more than 275 members who receive perks like selling their products at the Wyoming Mercantile during the Wyoming State Fair in Douglas and space in Denver Mart, the region’s premier wholesale marketing facility​. Members can purchase Made in Wyoming stickers and hang tags.

A new benefit of the program is the ability to incorporate the Made in Wyoming mark on labeling, packaging, social media and web sites. This new benefit is a labor and materials cost savings to members with large production.

“Without the Wyoming Business Council staff and the continued support of our legislators, Wyoming small manufacturing businesses would be out on the windy prairies alone,” said Jeff Sawyer, owner of Buffalo-based Wahoo Frontier Toppings and a Made in Wyoming member.

Visit the new website at http://www.madeinwyoming.org/. For more information, call Barr at 307-777-2807, or email her at terri.barr@wyo.gov.