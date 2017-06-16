Show Your Support For GR Spurs at 3v3 Soccer Tournament and Family Fun Glow Run

GREEN RIVER — The 3rd Annual Flaming Gorge Days Family Fun Glow Run brought to you by the Green River Spurs will take place Thursday, June 22nd 2017.

The glow run will start at 9 pm, beginning and ending on Expedition Island.

Check in will start at 8:15 pm at the bridge on the island. The course is approximately 2.1 miles and will be run along the green belt barring conflicts with flooding.

Come early and enjoy the Battle of the Bands before you run! The first 75 registrants will receive a goody bag with glow in the dark trinkets!

Feel free to bring your own headlamps, flashlights, glow sticks etc. Be creative!

Strollers welcome, no pets allowed.

Click here for the entry form and full details for the glow run.

Spurs 3v3

You can kick off your Flaming Gorge Days on June 22nd, 2017 at Zehawi Fields for some 3v3 soccer.

The games Start at 8 am, multiple age groups will be playing from Entries must be submitted by June 16, 2017.

Click here for the entry form and full details for the 3v3.