Showdown at the Badlands Coming Your Way!

The annual Showdown at the Badlands Pro Hillclimb is back in full throttle, September 9 & 10.
Come see the fastest, meanest dirt bikes around tear up the hillside!
Who will make it to the top?
This fun, dirt-filled day wouldn’t happen without proud sponsor Cody J. Pierpoint – State Farm Agent.
Showdown at the Badlands Pro Hillclimb
Sept. 9 & 10
Mountain View, WY
Come and see the show! There will be giveaways, local vendors and rider gift certificates!
Spectator Admission:
Kids 5 & Younger: FREE
Adults & kids Over 5: $10
Hillclimb classes include:
- Trophy
- Semi-Pro
- Rockwell Series Pro classes
FOLLOW the Showdown at the Badlands on Facebook.
