Showdown at the Badlands Coming Your Way!

The annual Showdown at the Badlands Pro Hillclimb is back in full throttle, September 9 & 10.

Come see the fastest, meanest dirt bikes around tear up the hillside!

Who will make it to the top?

This fun, dirt-filled day wouldn’t happen without proud sponsor Cody J. Pierpoint – State Farm Agent.

Showdown at the Badlands Pro Hillclimb

Sept. 9 & 10

Mountain View, WY

Come and see the show! There will be giveaways, local vendors and rider gift certificates!

Spectator Admission:

Kids 5 & Younger: FREE

Adults & kids Over 5: $10

Hillclimb classes include:

Trophy

Semi-Pro

Rockwell Series Pro classes

FOLLOW the Showdown at the Badlands on Facebook.

.The Wyoming Badlands are known nationwide!

