A Pacific cold front will slide across Wyoming this morning bringing cooler temperatures and spreading scattered showers across the state. Snow will fall in the mountains, mainly above 7,000 feet, and rain will fall in the valleys on both sides of the Divide. Drier and mild weather conditions are expected for the rest of the holiday weekend.

Detailed Forecast

Today Showers before 11am. High near 51. Windy, with a west wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. South southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Light south wind becoming south southwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. South southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Monday A 20 percent chance of rain after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy, with a southwest wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Monday Night A slight chance of rain before 10pm, then a slight chance of snow between 10pm and 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 39.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 19.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.