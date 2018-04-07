A Pacific storm system will spread increasing rain and high elevation snow across the west today with snow levels rising to between 9000 and 10,000 feet. Rain and snowmelt may result in minor flooding across portions of western Wyoming this weekend, especially in the Jackson and Star Valleys. A few thunderstorms will spread into the west and south this afternoon and evening. Brief heavy rain and strong wind gusts will be possible with any storms. A cold front will move across the area tonight, spreading scattered rain and snow showers east of the Continental Divide along with windy conditions

Detailed Forecast

Today Showers likely, mainly between 11am and 5pm. Cloudy, with a high near 54. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight Scattered rain showers before 2am, then scattered rain and snow showers between 2am and 4am, then scattered snow showers after 4am. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Sunday A chance of snow before 3pm, then a chance of rain and snow. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Windy, with a west wind 18 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday Night A chance of rain and snow before 7pm, then a chance of snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy.

Thursday Night A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Windy.