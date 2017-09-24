Widespread rain showers and snow showers will continue across the Cowboy State through early Monday. Temperatures remain on the cool side, with a warmup starting on Tuesday. Drier conditions expected for the second half of the work week.

This Afternoon Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Cloudy, with a high near 45. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tonight Scattered rain showers before 9pm, then scattered rain and snow showers between 9pm and 3am, then a slight chance of snow showers after 3am. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 20 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Monday Isolated snow showers before 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 56. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 34. North wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east northeast after midnight.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 61. East northeast wind around 7 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.