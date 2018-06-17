Showers, Maybe Thunderstorms Before 4 pm

Persistent upper level low pressure in Idaho will move slowly northeast–allowing for cool and moist weather over Wyoming through the middle of the week. Moderate to heavy rain possible Sunday night through Monday night–especially across northwest Wyoming.

Detailed Forecast

Today Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 4pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 67. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. Tonight Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with an east wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Monday Isolated showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with an east wind 7 to 16 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Tuesday Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday



A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday Night A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy.

Saturday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.