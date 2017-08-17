Shrimp, Micro Brews, & Fireworks (Oh My)!

The 16th Annual River Festival is Here!

The weekend is packed with fun for everyone.

There will be fireworks, the annual Run with the Horses Marathon, a river walk, dog competitions, a car & bike show, live music, micro brews and more!

Mouths are already salivating in anticipation of the annual Cajun Shrimp Boil, Friday. Buy your tickets now!

Expedition Island in Green River

Friday & Saturday, Aug. 18 & 19

River Festival Schedule

Saturday, we will host the 14th Annual “Run with the Horses Marathon” to take place around the Wild Horse Loop Tour. The race will be professionally timed again this year. the marathon – visit our site to register today!

Cajun Shrimp Boil tickets available at the Green River Chamber and Rock Springs Chamber.

For more information about sponsorships, general information, or to register for any River Festival event, please visit our website or contact the Chamber at 307-875-5711 or e-mail the office at office@grchamber.com.

