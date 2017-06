ROCK SPRINGS — The Other Side Club is hosting a “Rock Springs’ Got Talent” Show at Bunning Park on June 24 form noon to 8 pm.

There will be prizes.

The cost to be in the talent show is is $30, but it’s free to watch and enjoy the show.

The event is in need of judges!

If interested in performing or want to be a judge, contact Autumn Rosenau at 307-922-4540.

Donations for the Other Side Club are appreciated to support keeping the doors open.