Sign Up Your Child for Some After School Fun at GRASP

Green River After School Programs

Green River After School Programs (GRASP) is a program for children in kindergarten through 4th grade. In these programs, kids are involved in physical activities, games, crafts, are assisted with their homework and have reading time. Children are also provided a healthy snack while there.

GRASP is a safe, fun and educational place for your kids to go after school. There is a 75% off assistance program available for people who qualify through DFS.

*GRASP is open on all school closure days (full and half days), except for holiday breaks.

Applications are available at the Green River Recreation Center.

Please call Katie Duncombe at 307-872-0514 with any questions!



Location:

Truman Elementary cafeteria Students from Jackson, Washington & Harrison will be bused to Truman.



Time: Monday-Friday, 3:20-6:00 pm

GRASP offers a convenient punch card system!

Punch cards can be purchased upon submission of a completed registration form.

Punch Cards:

5 Punches = $30

10 Punches = $60

15 Punches = $90

20 Punches = $120

25 Punches = $140 ($10 discount already included)

30 Punches = $165 ($15 discount already included)

*Additional children get 25% off!

An assistance program of 75% off is available for those who qualify through DFS.

