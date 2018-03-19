Sign Up For Green River Girls Fastpitch Softball This Week!

By Lillian Palmer -
35
Views

The Green River Girls Softball Association is hosting registration for the 2018 Softball & T-Ball teams this week!

Any girl between the ages of 5 and 21 years of age (as of December 31, 2017) are more than welcomed to come and join.

Fees for softball are $75. Each additional sibling is $65. T-ball fees are $50 and $40 for each additional sibling.

GR Softball & T-Ball Sign Ups

  • Dates: March 20, 21, 22
  • Time: 6 – 8:30 pm
  • Place: Green River Recreation Center

*New players need to bring a copy of their birth certificate.

Find Us On Facebook
Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR