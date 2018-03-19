Sign Up For Green River Girls Fastpitch Softball This Week!

The Green River Girls Softball Association is hosting registration for the 2018 Softball & T-Ball teams this week!
Any girl between the ages of 5 and 21 years of age (as of December 31, 2017) are more than welcomed to come and join.
Fees for softball are $75. Each additional sibling is $65. T-ball fees are $50 and $40 for each additional sibling.
