Sign Up For Quilting On The Green!

The annual Quilting On The Green is June 1 and 2.
Now is the time to sign up for classes, purchase your trunk show tickets and finish your quilts!
Explore a merchant’s mall, quilt viewing, great classes, raffle quilts, win prize money, and discover something enchanting in the trunk show!
Quilt Show Schedule
- Friday, June 1st 10:00 am – 5:00 pm
- Trunk Show 7:00 pm $10 (Tickets may only be purchased in advance)
- Saturday, June 2nd 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
For more information contact Susie at (307) 870-6587 or email us at quiltingonthegreenwyoming@gmail.com
Quilting On The Green Sponsors:
Quilting on the Green Show Committee, City of Green River, Western Archeological Services, Tegeler and Associates, A Little Country Character, Ciner, The Radio Network, Various “Heart Donors” and Produced in cooperation with the Sweetwater Travel & Tourism Board.
