Sign Up For Rock Springs Young American Football League!

The Rock Springs Young American Football League starts registration for their 2018/2019 season soon! The Rock Springs YAFL is a volunteer organization that has worked to develop athletes in the Rock Springs area for over 45 years.

Calling all football players going into 4th, 5th, and 6th grade, save the date to join us for all the fun this season!

.

Registration:

Dates: July 2, 3, 9, 11, 16, 18, 23, 25 Time: 6-8 pm Place: 200 Community Park Drive, next to the City Parks Department. (In the white and brown building)

.

To Register:

Please provide Birth Certificate (copy OK).

$85 per player and $75 each additional player per household (includes equip rental, reg fees, and jersey).

Child must turn 9 yrs old before Sept 15, 2018.

Child cannot turn 13 years old before Sept 15, 2018.

Child can only play in RSYAFL for 3 years. . For more information contact League Commissioner Teno Trujillo at (307) 354-6404 or Preston Randall at (307) 389-8206 .