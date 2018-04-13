Sign Up For The Proud Wyoming Woman Retreat Today!

The Proud Wyoming Woman Retreat is an event in recognition of the upcoming 150th anniversary of Wyoming women’s suffrage, and the accomplishments of women in present day.
This event is an opportunity for women around Wyoming to come together in celebration; to network, to learn, to experience.
Take part in various female-lead health and wellness activities such as Fly Fishing, Yoga, Self-Care, a 5k/10k race and more!
Space is limited!
Register today. Registration for the retreat is $99, which includes ALL elements listed below.
Friday, June 1 – Opening Reception
- Presentations by Local Female Leaders
- Proud Wyoming Woman Retreat Signature Cocktail
- Wyoming Featured Drinks – Cash Bar
Saturday, June 2 – Choose Between a Day of Fly Fishing, Casting & Tying or Health & Wellness Day
- Guided fly fishing/shoreline cast trip the ladies of the Trout Unlimited Chapter #533
- Female focused fly-fishing float (limited number of participants, register now)
- Stick to Your Guns Craft Workshop
- Health and Wellness Workshops
- Yoga
- Meditation
- Crossfit
- Pilates
- Nutrition
- Confidence 101
- Self-care
- One-on-one time with healthcare & wellness professionals from around the county
Sunday, June 3 – Wyoming “SHE-RO” 5K/10K Walk/Run
- Check In/Registration
- Group Yoga
- 5K/10K Walk/Run – The route begins at Expedition Island and takes participants along the Green River
- Lunch – Vendors Available
- Costume Contest! – Teams are encouraged to dress up as their unique version of a Wyoming Female Super Hero.
Learn more about the Proud Wyoming Woman Retreat in this recent article.
Visit the Proud Wyoming Woman website.
