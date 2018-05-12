Sign Your Child Up for Summer Day Camp Fun!

Join the City of Green River Parks and Recreation Department for a summer of fun and excitement at Summer Day Camp!

This summer we will be facilitating a new philosophy and focusing on self-directed learning. Our summer will be jam packed with all of those activities and field trips that your children have come to love and that have made our summer program successful.

In addition to all of this fun, the program will help children to make some of their own choices and be empowered to create new and exciting projects with the help and guidance of our fun and energetic staff! It’s all you have enjoyed with us in the past and much more!

Space is limited so sign your child up before it’s too late. For more information, click here.



Register at the Green River Rec Center

or Contact Katie at 307-872-0514

Summer Day Camp

Dates: June 4-August 3 (closed July 4)

K-6th (18/19 school year) Open to children going into kindergarten

Themes

June 4-8: Mad Science

June 11-15: Show and Tell

June 18-22: Ocean Treasure (includes entry into the world’s largest swimming lesson and water safety day)

June 25-29: Jungle Safari

July 2-6: Superhero and Villain (Closed July 4)

July 9-13: Jobs

July 16-20: Fairytales

July 23-27: Art

July 30-August 7: Around the World

Register Your Child Today

**Space is limited to 60 children per day so register your child before it’s too late.

Cost for first child:

$700 for entire summer (Deadline is June 4)

$80 per week

$20 daily

25% off additional children!

Lunch will be provided 5 days per week. Lunch will begin the week of June 4.

