Western Wyoming will be mostly cloudy with significant snow falling through tonight before diminishing early Sunday morning. Winter Storm Warning and Weather Advisories are in currently in effect. Partly cloudy skies will prevail for the remainder of the region. There is a High Wind Warning in effect for the Cody Foothills, with breezy to strong winds expected to continue across much of the state through Monday morning. Temperatures will be a little warmer over the weekend with the southwest winds. Click here for a video briefing from the National Weather Service.

Check the latest road conditions from WYDOT

Today

A 20 percent chance of snow before 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy, with a west southwest wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 32. West southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Monday

A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west southwest 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Monday Night

A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tuesday

A 20 percent chance of snow after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. Breezy, with a west wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday Night

Snow likely, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday

A 30 percent chance of snow before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Windy.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 42.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Friday

A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.