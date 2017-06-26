Signup for Green River Youth Football League, June 28

Registration for Green River Youth Football League starts June 28!

Sign Up:

June 28, 29 and July 6 6 pm to 8 pm Green River Recreation Center $90 per player to sign up.



The GRYFL is a youth tackle league for 4th through 6th Grades with the goal to build the athletes skills, sportsmanship and teamwork.

The league will start in Early August and continue through the beginning of October.

The league is a non-profit organization and all involved are volunteers.

For more information, CALL Roy Lloyd (307) 371-6304.

FOLLOW GRYFL on Facebook.

.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.