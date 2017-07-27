Simplot Hiring an Entry-Level Vibration Analyst

J.R. Simplot Company’s Rock Springs Plant is currently taking applications for an Entry-Level Vibration Analyst.

The Vibration Analyst will work for the Inspection Department primarily in the Ammonia Plant.

Required Qualifications

Candidates must have completed introductory vibration analysis class and/or have 1 year of vibration analysis experience.

Applicants must have a valid Wyoming Driver’s License or the ability to get one.

Preferred Qualifications

Experience with Process Safety Management

Experience with other PDM technologies, such as Oil Analysis, Thermography, Ultrasonic Testing, etc.

Experience related to the production, storage, and handling of Anhydrous Ammonia.

To Apply

Interested Candidates can apply through the Simplot website Job ID#4406. Please no calls or visits to the plant.

