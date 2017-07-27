0

Simplot Hiring an Entry-Level Vibration Analyst

Simplot in Rock Springs Hiring Production Supervisors

J.R. Simplot Company’s Rock Springs Plant is currently taking applications for an Entry-Level Vibration Analyst.

The Vibration Analyst will work for the Inspection Department primarily in the Ammonia Plant.
Required Qualifications

  • Candidates must have completed introductory vibration analysis class and/or have 1 year of vibration analysis experience.
  • Applicants must have a valid Wyoming Driver’s License or the ability to get one.
Preferred Qualifications

  • Experience with Process Safety Management
  • Experience with other PDM technologies, such as Oil Analysis, Thermography, Ultrasonic Testing, etc.
  • Experience related to the production, storage, and handling of Anhydrous Ammonia.
To Apply

Interested Candidates can apply through the Simplot website Job ID#4406. Please no calls or visits to the plant.

