Simplot Hiring an Entry-Level Vibration Analyst

J.R. Simplot Company’s Rock Springs Plant is currently taking applications for an Entry-Level Vibration Analyst.
The Vibration Analyst will work for the Inspection Department primarily in the Ammonia Plant.
.
Required Qualifications
- Candidates must have completed introductory vibration analysis class and/or have 1 year of vibration analysis experience.
- Applicants must have a valid Wyoming Driver’s License or the ability to get one.
.
Preferred Qualifications
- Experience with Process Safety Management
- Experience with other PDM technologies, such as Oil Analysis, Thermography, Ultrasonic Testing, etc.
- Experience related to the production, storage, and handling of Anhydrous Ammonia.
.
To Apply
Interested Candidates can apply through the Simplot website Job ID#4406. Please no calls or visits to the plant.
.
Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.