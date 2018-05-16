Simplot Vernal Mine Hiring an Instrumentation Technician

Simplot Mine in Vernal, Utah is currently taking applications for an Instrumentation Technician.



Apply Here!



.

Duties

• Design, modify and maintain process control system including upgrading, troubleshooting, calibrating and repairing control devices, electrical equipment and wiring to meet all plant instrumentation needs in keeping the plant running efficiently and meeting business objectives.

• Provide technical support for plant control, instrumentation and IT systems associated with plant control.

• Maintain and support hardware for Schneider Modicon PLC’s, Fisher Porter, Iconics.And Wonderware HMI Systems.

• Installation, startup and shutdown of equipment.

• Thorough documentation of process control logic.

• Train end users in process control changes as required.

• Provide weekend coverage for site electrical problems on a rotating basis.

• Understand and comply with all company policies and procedures and government regulations.

• Prompt and regular attendance and safe work performance required.

.

Qualification Requirements

• Associates degree in Electronic or Instrumentation Technology. 1+ year experienced in an instrumentation or process control environment or equivalent combination of training and experience preferred.

• In depth instrumentation knowledge and electrical background including knowledge of electrical 480 volt systems.

• Knowledge of the following systems: Schneider Modicon PLC’s, Fisher Porter, Iconics and Wonderware HMI Systems.

• Understanding of TCP/IP and computer networking; server/client relationship; desktop support and repair.

• Ability to keep detailed records and write reports.

• Must possess excellent time management skills with ability to complete jobs in a timely manner and work with minimum supervision.

• Excellent troubleshooting, reasoning and problem solving ability.

• Must be able to attend training as requested and required.

• Must have the ability to interface effectively with others so that information is professionally communicated.

• Work shift work, overtime, weekends as required to meet operation/customer needs. Must be available for call out.

.

Physical Requirements

Ability to lift up to 50 pounds, stand, walk, climb stairs/ladders, access tight, enclosed spaces, work in high places, kneel, stoop, bend.

Must be able to work safely in extreme environmental conditions (hot, cold, wet, dusty, noisy) inside and outside and in confined work spaces.

Proven record of prompt and regular attendance.

Proven record of dependability and safe work performance. Valid UT driver’s license or ability to get one.

.

To Apply

Interested Candidates can apply through the Simplot website Job ID#5439. Please no calls or visits to the plant.

.

