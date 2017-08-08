Single Car Double Fatality In Daggett County

MANILA – At approximately 4:45 p.m.the Daggett County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene of a single car rollover on SR 44 at mile marker 24 just south of Manila, Utah. The vehicle, a Chrysler Town & Country minivan, rolled at least three times ejecting a female passenger age unknown, Sage Edson, who was deceased at the scene. The driver, 48-year-old Mark Mathews, was also deceased at the scene.

A 25-year-old female was air lifted by Classic to Salt Lake, and another female, as well as an 11-year-old male, was transported by ground to Ashley Regional Hospital in Vernal, Utah. Both the driver and the front passenger were restrained, but the passengers in the rear of the vehicle were not believed to be wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

The family is from the Bountiful, Utah area.