Sip Me, I’m Irish: Enjoy St. Patty’s Day at Bitter Creek

You won’t get pinched this St. Patrick’s Day with a green Bitter Creek microbrew in your hand.

In the days approaching St. Patrick’s Day on March 17th, Bitter Creek Brewing will be serving green beer and offering a special cocktail menu.

Beer towers are only $22 and give you 100 oz. of your favorite Bitter Creek microbrew.

The restaurant will also feature menu items in honor of St. Patrick’s Day. Monday through Thursday, Bitter Creek Brewing runs Early Bird Specials from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. ranging in price from $10 to $13 an entrée.

Reservations are not needed, but are recommended. Please call 362-4PUB for a table today.

.



.

Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day at home?

Take your favorite microbrew home with Bitter Creek Brewing’s crowlers.

Bitter Creek Brewing now offers crowlers, 32 oz cans filled with your Bitter Creek brew of choice.

Thanks to a grant from the Rock Springs Urban Renewal Agency, Bitter Creek has a crowler canning machine in-house. Crowlers stay carbonated up to 3 months and cost $9.

.

. Current Beers on Tap Sweetwater Wheat — 4%ABV Mustang — 5.5% ABV Wee Bastard — 7% ABV Windchill — 5.25% ABV Firehole — 5.25% ABV . Guest Beers: Old Faithful — 4.7%ABV Directional Smoked Porter — 4% ABV . Coming Soon: Bob