Sip the Sweetness of Summer with Fruit Wines at Bitter Creek Brewery

These colorful wines add a little sweetness to Bitter Creek this month.

The sweetness of summer will not be complete without Echo Falls’ Peach and Mango, and Strawberry, Raspberry, Blackberry.

Echo Falls Peach and Mango is a tropical flavored wine, crafted with natural flavors including peach and mango.

The result is a delectable, refreshingly sweet treat for summer. A bottle of Peach and Mango will share perfectly with friends on a warm summer afternoon. 9% ABV

Echo Falls Strawberry, Raspberry, Blackberry is a delicious fusion of delicately blended, naturally flavored summer berries. The result is a bright, refreshing, fruity sweet treat. 9% ABV

Check Bitter Creek’s Facebook page for lunch specials every day!

.

.

Sip the Cool Taste of Summer in our June Cocktail of the Month

Dirty Dr. Pepper – $5.50

Dr. Pepper

Malibu

Cream

.

.

Beers of Summer

Her name is Eclipse. Our summer beer is busy brewing, so you will have to wait a couple moon cycles to sip this beauty of a beer. Until she is available, we’ll have to leave you in the dark.

Check our Facebook page to see when Eclipse is on Tap.

.

Current Beers on Tap:

Summer Lager is a cool, refreshing Rocky Mountain Lager with citrus tones. Served with a lime and lemon. 5.4% ABV

is a cool, refreshing Rocky Mountain Lager with citrus tones. Served with a lime and lemon. 5.4% ABV Boars Tusk is a light ale meant to be refreshing. Light in color with a hoppy aroma. This beer is a nice treat for calorie conscious consumers. 4% ABV

is a light ale meant to be refreshing. Light in color with a hoppy aroma. This beer is a nice treat for calorie conscious consumers. 4% ABV German Altbier is better known as Roadkill and has a malty finish. 5.4% ABV

is better known as Roadkill and has a malty finish. 5.4% ABV Sweetwater Wheat is a Belgian-style unfiltered beer. This Hefeweizen is lightly citrusy and cloudy. 7% ABV

is a Belgian-style unfiltered beer. This Hefeweizen is lightly citrusy and cloudy. 7% ABV A Beer Named Bob (Our Summer Dark Beer) has a sweet demeanor, but watch out – he packs a stout punch. To say the least, Bob has a very complex character. 6% ABV

(Our Summer Dark Beer) has a sweet demeanor, but watch out – he packs a stout punch. To say the least, Bob has a very complex character. 6% ABV Firehole is a full-bodied American amber that will have you wanting a Crowler to take some home. 5.25% ABV

.

Guest Beer:

Old Faithful (golden pale ale) Old Faithful Ale is golden blonde in color with a crisp body and light malt sweetness. It is cold conditioned ale to give it a pleasantly smooth character and dry palate. The domestically grown noble hops give this beer a light, floral hop aroma, making it exceptionally easy to drink. 4.7% ABV

.



Take your favorite microbrew home with Bitter Creek Brewing’s crowlers and growlers.

Bitter Creek Brewing now offers crowlers, 32 oz cans filled with your Bitter Creek brew of choice.Thanks to a grant from the Rock Springs Urban Renewal Agency, Bitter Creek has a crowler canning machine in-house. Crowlers stay carbonated up to 3 months.

.

Cost

$9 a crowler

.



.

Growlers Bitter Creek also offers 64 oz growlers, which are glass jugs filled in-house with your brew of choice. . Cost Growler and brew — $ 17.

Growler refill — $12.

Empty growler — $9.

.

.

.

Location

604 Broadway St

Rock Springs, WY

.

.

.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.