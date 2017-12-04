Six Horses Uninjured After Roll Over Accident On I-80

FT. BRIDGER — According to the Uinta County Fire and Ambulance Service, A little after 4 am, Bridger Valley Fire and EMS Crews and the Sheriffs Department responded to Milepost 39 I-80 for a horse trailer that had rolled over with 6 horses inside.

Firefighters were able to cut a hole in the roof of the trailer and successfully extricate all 6 horses, who appeared to be doing fine.

A local rancher brought out a trailer and transported the horses to the Vet to be checked.

The driver was not injured.