Sixteen Year Old Casper Teen Succumbs To Injuries Received During Crash

CASPER — According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, a fatal crash west of Casper, Wyoming has resulted in the death of 16-year-old Casper resident Aurora Rohrer (female). The crash occurred on February 4th at 8:50 a.m. near mile post 57.5 on US Highway 20/26 approximately 56 miles west of Casper.

Aurora Rohrer was a passenger in a 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer SUV that was being driven by another teenage female. The SUV was traveling west on US 20/26 on slick road conditions while attempting to pass another westbound vehicle before a hillcrest in a no passing zone. At some point during the attempted passing maneuver, the driver of the Chevy lost control on the slick road. The westbound Trailblazer entered a spin in the eastbound lane of travel as an eastbound 2005 GMC Sierra pickup, that was towing a horse trailer, crested the hill. Despite the efforts of the driver of the GMC pickup, 41 year old Riverton, Wyoming resident Clint Acres, to steer away from the oncoming Trailblazer, the two vehicles still crashed in an angle “t-bone” style collision.

Aurora Rohrer was wearing her seat belt and was taken by helicopter ambulance to Wyoming Medical Center in Casper where she succumbed to her injuries.

The teenage driver of the Chevy Trailblazer was wearing her seat belt and was taken by ground ambulance to Wyoming Medical Center and was treated and released.

Clint Acres, and two passengers in the GMC Sierra, were all wearing their seat belts. All three were taken by ground ambulance to Wyoming Medical Center and were treated and released.

Traveling at speed too fast for the highway conditions and passing in a no-passing zone are being investigated as the contributing factors in this crash that marked the seventh highway fatality in Wyoming for 2017. There were six fatalities during this same period in 2016.

As the investigation is still ongoing, the teenage female’s identity, who was driving the Chevy Trailblazer, is not being released per Wyoming Highway Patrol policy.