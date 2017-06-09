SkyWest Airlines Hiring Cross-Utilized Agent

SkyWest Airlines is hiring a Cross-Utilized Agent.

As a Cross-Utilized Agent, you are responsible for ticketing and re-booking passengers, boarding flights, assisting passengers with special needs, processing baggage between baggage areas in the airport facilities and aircraft, receiving and dispatching aircraft.

This position is based out of the Rock Springs-Sweetwater County Airport.

To Apply

Go to the SkyWest Airlines Employment website.

