Slash Pile Burn Planned For Lousy George Juniper Project

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Starting March 22, 2017, The BLM High Desert District plans to burn slash piles in the Lousy George Juniper project located 10 miles to the south of the Currant Creek Ranch, and approximately 65 miles to the south/southwest of Rock Springs, WY.
