Slide Deposits Debris On U.S. Highway 191 South

ROCK SPRINGS — A recent slide has deposited debris on the surface of U.S. Highway 191 South in the Miller Mountain area, about 26 miles south of Rock Springs.

Sheriff Mike Lowell said the slide was not a large one and there is no highway blockage, but the debris creates a potential hazard and recommends that drivers traveling that stretch exercise caution and be alert for Wyoming Department of Transportation cleanup crews, which are working to clear the debris from the roadway and hope to have it removed by this afternoon.