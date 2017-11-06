Snow will continue in the north and west today with higher amounts expected above 8,500 feet. Some locations east of the Divide have isolated snow and rain chances. After this system exits the region, Tuesday and Wednesday look to be much clearer and drier. The next system will bring precipitation chances back to the west starting Thursday.

Click here to check the roadcams.

Click here to check the full road conditions.

Detailed Forecast

Today A slight chance of rain and snow before 1pm, then a slight chance of rain between 1pm and 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. Northeast wind 6 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 14. North northwest wind 7 to 9 mph becoming west southwest after midnight.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 42. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. South southwest wind around 6 mph.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Friday A slight chance of snow showers before 9am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 9am and 1pm, then a slight chance of rain showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Veterans Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 23.